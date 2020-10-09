Hackettstown Mayor Resigns 3 Months Ahead Of Final Term End

Hackettstown Mayor Maria DiGiovanni will resign three months earlier than the scheduled end of her final term.

DiGiovanni made the announcement Wednesday on RNJ’s The Local Impact program, WRNJRadio reports. She had previously said she would not be running for a fourth mayoral term.

Hackettstown Councilman Jerry DiMaio will be taking over as acting mayor through the remainder of the year, and will maintain his seat on the council, the report said.

DiGiovanni noted that she and her husband, Chair of the Warren County Community College Board of Trustees, Dr. Phil Linfante, plan on moving closer to other family members in Ocean County.

She and Linfante initially decided to relocate next year, “But then COVID happened,” she said.

“I have a family history of people very, very close to me being here today and not tomorrow very suddenly. So we said, ‘what are we waiting for?'”

DiGiovanni served a total of six years on town council before she was elected and succeeded former Mayor Mike Lavery in 2012. Her resignation is effective as of Sept. 20.

“The future of Hackettstown, I think, is going to be great,” she said. “Things are going to continue as they are.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.