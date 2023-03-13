Contact Us
Driver Seriously Hurt After Hitting Multiple Trees Off I-80 Warren County

A 22-year-old driver was seriously hurt in a crash after striking multiple trees off Interstate 80, authorities said.

Troopers responded to a crash on Saturday, March 11 at 9:13 pm on I-80 east near milepost 7, in Knowlton Township, Warren County, New Jersey State Police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Michael Bianco, of Metuchen, was traveling east when the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and hit multiple trees, State Police said.

As a result of the crash, the driver sustained serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

