COVID-19: Warren County School District Goes Fully Remote After 6 Cases In 24 Hours

One Warren County school district has shifted to fully remote learning after identifying six positive cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours, officials said.

Students and staff at the Warren Hills Regional School District in Washington will participate in fully remote learning as of Friday, Dec. 11, Superintendent Earl C. Clymer, III said in an announcement.

“Over the past 24 hours, we have been notified of 6 confirmed positive cases and following a comprehensive and thorough review of the criteria above, contact tracing and due to circumstances beyond our control, we will no longer be able to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment,” Clymer said.

Remote learning will continue until at least Jan. 8 with students receiving their schedules via email, officials said.

Meanwhile, Clymer urges school community members to stay careful and continue to take precautions when it comes to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Please remain vigilant in following all recommended safety protocols as we approach our Winter Break,” said Clymer. “Your continued efforts are needed to ensure we are able to safely return to our Hybrid Learning Model on Monday, January 11, 2021.”

