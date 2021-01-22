COVID-19: Hackettstown Schools Offering Free Weekly Tests To District Members

Hackettstown Schools are offering free COVID-19 tests to students, parents and staff members in the district.

The tests — available through the district’s partnership with Med Labs Diagnostics — will start Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to an update on Hackettstown Schools’ website.

All testing will be completed in the cafeteria of Hackettstown High School between 1 and 3 p.m., the announcement says.

District members in need of weekly testing are required to fill out a registration form the day of the test — as well as show photo ID or insurance card, the update says.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.