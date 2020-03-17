Contact Us
COVID-19: First Case Announced In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown Medical Center
Hackettstown Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Warren County’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The patient, a 56-year-old man from Mansfield Township, was treated at Hackettstown Medical Center.

“While this is understandably concerning to residents, we will continue to work with county and local officials to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Pete Summers, Health Officer of the Warren County Health Department.

Health officials remind residents that individuals ages 60 and up face higher COVID-19 risks, as do immunocompromised patients and those with heart or lung disease, diabetes, cancer or other serious medical conditions.

The New Jersey Department of Health has set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

