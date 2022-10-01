Beloved Hunterdon County Bowling Alley Sets Final Closing Date

A beloved Hunterdon County bowling alley will soon close its doors after decades in business.

West Hunterdon Lanes LLC on Route 12 in Frenchtown made an announcement Saturday on its Facebook page stating that the property had been sold and that the future owner's plans are unclear.

“We are saddened by this news as this has been a place that we have called our second home for so long,” Bob and Tonya Reese said in the post.

“We thank you all so much for your support over the years, whether it be coming in to open bowl, joining and participating in leagues, helping with projects around the lanes, or just stopping by to chat and have a cup of coffee.”

The bowling alley’s last day open will be April 30, 2022.

“We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for taking this journey with us and allowing us to be a part of your lives just as much as we have become a part of yours,” the post concludes.

“We are not sure what the future holds for us, and know that it will be emotionally difficult for us to say ‘goodbye’ so instead we will say ‘see you around.’”

West Hunterdon Lanes LLC, 1089 Route 12, Frenchtown, NJ 08825

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.