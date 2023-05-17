Newly-Opened Middle Eastern Restaurant Offers Authentic Cuisine, Outdoor Dining In P’burg

The eatery, which specializes in Jordinian cuisine, was launched by Saed Alamarat, who has crafted a menu with dishes rich in lean proteins, healthy fats, vegetables, and grains.

One of Amasi’s classic menu items is Magluba, which is described as a Palestinian and Jordinian-spiced rice dish mixed with fried potatoes, eggplant, cauliflower, and slices of thin chicken breast sauteed with onion and garnished with parsley and almond served with yogurt:

The Elder Avenue restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, comfortably accommodating up to 180 people.

Amasi is open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Follow Amasi on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

596 Elder Ave., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

