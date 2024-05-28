Motorcyclist Killed In Quakertown Crash, Fire Department Says

Just before 11 a.m., Quakertown Fire Company, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and Franklin Township Police were dispatched to Croton Road for a motorcycle crash with serious injuries, the Quakertown Fire Company said in a release.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hunterdon County Medical but ultimately died, firefighters said. The crash is under investigation by Franklin Township Police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office, firefighters said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

