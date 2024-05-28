Partly Cloudy 75°

Motorcyclist Killed In Quakertown Crash, Fire Department Says

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Franklin Township on Sunday, May 26, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue Facebook
Sam Barron

Just before 11 a.m.,  Quakertown Fire Company, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and Franklin Township Police were dispatched to Croton Road for a motorcycle crash with serious injuries, the Quakertown Fire Company said in a release.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hunterdon County Medical but ultimately died, firefighters said. The crash is under investigation by  Franklin Township Police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office, firefighters said. 

The victim's identity has not been released.

