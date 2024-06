At 5:05 a.m. on Frontage Road in Clinton, a motorcyclist was traveling on Frontage Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the motorcycle, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

