Motorcyclist Ejected, Airlifted In Six-Vehicle Crash On Route 78: Njsp

At 5:02 p.m., a crash occurred between five passenger vehicles and a motorcycle on Route 78 west in Clinton Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

During the crash, one of the vehicles, a Subaru, caught on fire and the motorcyclist was ejected, Lebron said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lebron said. The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.