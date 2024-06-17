Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Ejected, Airlifted In Six-Vehicle Crash On Route 78: Njsp

Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcycle and five cars on Route 78 in Hunterdon County on Saturday, June 15, state police said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

At 5:02 p.m., a crash occurred between five passenger vehicles and a motorcycle on Route 78 west in Clinton Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. 

During the crash, one of the vehicles, a Subaru, caught on fire and the motorcyclist was ejected, Lebron said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lebron said. The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said. 

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE