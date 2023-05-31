Motorcyclist, 37, Dies After Hitting Guardrail, Trees In Warren County: State Police

The crash occurred on County Route 521 northbound near milepost 2.3 in Hope Township around 2:20 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Gerald Grenewicz, of Blairstown, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that veered off the left side of the road, hit the end of a metal guardrail, and struck two trees, Curry said.

Grenewicz was killed in the crash.

The incident remained under investigation. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.