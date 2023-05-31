Fair 41°

Motorcyclist, 37, Dies After Hitting Guardrail, Trees In Warren County: State Police

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail and two trees in Warren County on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on County Route 521 northbound near milepost 2.3 in Hope Township around 2:20 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Gerald Grenewicz, of Blairstown, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that veered off the left side of the road, hit the end of a metal guardrail, and struck two trees, Curry said.

Grenewicz was killed in the crash.

The incident remained under investigation. No further details were released.

