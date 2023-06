The mini bike was stolen from Tractor Supply Company around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, police said.

The suspect, appearing to be masked, exited a vehicle is described as a 2000-ish black Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 with black rims, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blairstown Police Department at 908-362-8266.

