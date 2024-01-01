Massive Winter Storm With Snow, Ice Could End Sunny Week In Northeast

Forecasters are following the first winter storm of the season for the Northeast, expected to arrive this weekend, AccuWeather reports.

The outlet said the storm, moving in on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6 and lingering through Sunday, Jan. 7, could be the most significant storm that the region has seen in years.

It's still too soon to say how much snow will fall, AccuWeather says, though weather maps show snow across all of Pennsylvania, North Jersey and northern Maryland.

"There is a chance that accumulating snow can fall all the way to the Atlantic coast from this storm in the Northeast, depending on if chilly air holds its ground to the north and the storm takes a track slightly more to the southeast, rather than right along the coast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Meanwhile, a chance of showers was expected New Year's Day, but the rest of the week will be sunny with a high between 42 and 44, according to the National Weather Service.

