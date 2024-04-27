Man Sexually Assaulted Child In Walter's Park — Feet From P'Burg Youth Corps Building: Cops

The Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s sexually assaulted the child at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg in September 2023, then told the child not to tell anyone, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The New Jersey Youth Corps of Phillipsburg's building is located just outside of the park on Meyner Road.

The man is believed to have known the child. Police released a composite sketch this week.

Anyone with information on the alleged perpetrator is urged to call Philipsburg police at 908-835-2002 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 908-475-6643.

