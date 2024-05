At 10:15 p.m., police in Mansfield Township responded to Gulick Street after receiving a report of gunfire, Acting Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picione said.

An investigation found that Kajaun Manley had fired nine gunshots to break up an altercation, Picione said. No one was shot, Picione said.

Manley was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Picione said.

