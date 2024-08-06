Man Drove Drunk With Minor In Vehicle: Independence Twp PD

Officers responded to County Road 517 for a two-car crash and after interviewing Gregory Mcgee, felt something was "off," Independence Township police said in a release.

Field sobriety tests determined Mcgee was intoxicated and he was arrested and transported to police headquarters, officers said. Mcgee was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and received a summons for driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, police said.

