Man Drove Drunk With Minor In Vehicle: Independence Twp PD

A 42-year-old Allamuchy man had a minor in his vehicle when he drove drunk in Independence Township on Tuesday, July 30, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Independence Twp. Police via Facebook
Officers responded to County Road 517 for a two-car crash and after interviewing Gregory Mcgee, felt something was "off," Independence Township police said in a release.

Field sobriety tests determined Mcgee was intoxicated and he was arrested and transported to police headquarters, officers said. Mcgee was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and received a summons for driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, police said.

