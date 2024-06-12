Man Busted For DWI After Driving On Sidewalk: Hackettstown PD

At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to Main Street near West Plane Street on reports of an erratic vehicle driving on the sidewalk and hitting a parked car, Hackettstown police said.

Police ordered Bipen Patel out of the vehicle and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, officers said. Patel was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving and was released pending a court appearance, police said

