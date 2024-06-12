Overcast 69°

SHARE

Man Busted For DWI After Driving On Sidewalk: Hackettstown PD

A 67-year-old Independence Township man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after driving his vehicle on the sidewalk on Sunday, June 2, authorities said.

Hackettstown police

Hackettstown police

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to Main Street near West Plane Street on reports of an erratic vehicle driving on the sidewalk and hitting a parked car, Hackettstown police said.

Police ordered Bipen Patel out of the vehicle and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, officers said. Patel was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving and was released pending a court appearance, police said

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE