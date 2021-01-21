Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For 5 Warren County Children Following Sudden Death Of Father

Valerie Musson
Support is surging for five Warren County children following the sudden and unexpected loss of their father. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is surging for five Warren County children following the sudden and unexpected loss of their father.

Robert W. Jacobson, Jr. died Jan. 15 at the age of 52, his obituary says.

Jacobson worked as a customer service representative at Taylor Rental Center in Washington, his memorial says.

More than $4,200 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe to support Jacobson’s wife, Caroline, and their children — Ryan, 20, Nick, 17, Amber, 15, Noelle, 9, and Estelle, 8.

“He was always there to help anyone with anything, and you could always call him to laugh,” reads the fundraiser.

The donations will be used for the family’s medical and funeral costs as well as ongoing expenses.

“Robert was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He had a smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold,” the fundraiser says. 

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Support the Jacobson Family’ on GoFundMe.

