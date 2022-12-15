‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support

The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays.

Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.

Joe will be staying at a room at the local Ramada hotel until after Christmas due to the more than $4,400 in donations the campaign has received, a recent update says.

However, he still has not secured more permanent housing.

“We have been in touch with social services, called men’s shelters…called nursing homes, local organizations, and unfortunately have not found a solution,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Melissa Weaver.

“Joe needs a place to stay that is wheelchair accessible, and that he is able to get to with his belongings.”

Donations have continued to pour in since the campaign’s creation on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

"It is the Christmas season, and we are still hoping and praying for a miracle for Joe," a Dec. 1 update said. "We are still searching for a more permanent solution, and unfortunately have not found one. We hope to raise enough to get an extension for his stay during these frigid temperatures....Thank you to each and every donor."

Click here to view/donate to 'Please Help Joe, He is a Disabled Homeless Man' on GoFundMe.

