NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public High Schools In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg High School was ranked as the top public high school in Warren County, according to Niche.com.
Phillipsburg High School was ranked as the top public high school in Warren County, according to Niche.com. Photo Credit: www.pburgsd.net

We’ve seen the top public schools throughout New Jersey, but what about Warren County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Warren County is Phillipsburg High School.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Warren County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Warren County High Schools:

  • 1. Phillipsburg High School
  • 2. Warren Hills Regional High School, Washington
  • 3. North Warren Regional High School, Blairstown
  • 4. Hackettstown High School
  • 5. Belvidere High School

Click here for the full list.

