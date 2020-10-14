NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public High Schools In Hunterdon County

We’ve seen the top public schools throughout New Jersey, but what about Hunterdon County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Hunterdon County is Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Hunterdon County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Hunterdon County High Schools:

1. Hunterdon Central Regional High School, Flemington

2. North Hunterdon High School, Annandale

3. Voorhees High School, Glen Gardner

4. South Hunterdon High School, Lambertville

5. Delaware Valley Regional High School, Frenchtown

Click here for the full list.

