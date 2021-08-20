Most Popular Coffee Shops In North Jersey

North Jersey is full of places to get your caffeine fix.
But if you want to perk up with the strongest espresso, the richest cappuccino, or the most thoughtfully made cup of joe, there are a handful of absolute musts.
Here are three top shops each in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.
BERGEN:
- Kudo Society Cafe: 138 W Central Blvd, Palisades Park
- Ridgewood Coffee Company: 90 E Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood
- Roast'd Coffee: 155 NJ-17, Hasbrouck Heights
ESSEX:
- The Able Baker: 187 Maplewood Ave., Maplewood
- Coffee Mill Roasters: 41 Main St., Millburn
- Red Eye. Cafe: 94 Walnut St., Montclair
HUDSON:
- Bwe Cafe, 1002 Washington St., Hoboken
- Lackawanna Coffee, 295 Grove St., Jersey City
- Modcup Coffee: 479 Palisade Ave., Jersey City
HUNTERDON:
- Hardy’s Coffee Bar: 31 Bloomfield Ave., Flemington
- Factory Fuel Coffee House: 2 Stangl Rd., Flemington
- Lambertville Trading Company: 43 Bridge St., Lambertville
MORRIS:
- SmartWorld Coffee: 74 South St., Morristown
- Swiss Chalet Bakery: 159 South St., Morristown
- Boonton Coffee Co.: 516 Main St., Boonton
PASSAIC:
- Boathouse Cafe: 350 Passaic Ave., Passaic,
- Cafe Bubamara: 263 Parker Ave., Clifton
- The Fine Grind: 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls
SUSSEX:
- The Daily Bean: 516 Route 515, Vernon Township
- Cafe Pierrot: 19 Sparta Ave., Sparta
- Cloveberry: 21 Main St., Sparta
UNION:
- Bovella's Bakery Cafe: 1085 Route 22 East, Mountainside
- Track 5 Coffee: 5 Eastman St., Cranford
- Van Gogh's Ear: 1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union
WARREN:
- Greene’s Beans Cafe: 313 High St., Hackettstown
- Manhattan Bagel: 500 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg
- Gourmet Gallery: 31 Main St., Blairstown
