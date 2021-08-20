Most Popular Coffee Shops In North Jersey

North Jersey is full of places to get your caffeine fix.

But if you want to perk up with the strongest espresso, the richest cappuccino, or the most thoughtfully made cup of joe, there are a handful of absolute musts.

Here are three top shops each in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

BERGEN:

Kudo Society Cafe: 138 W Central Blvd, Palisades Park

Ridgewood Coffee Company: 90 E Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood

Roast'd Coffee: 155 NJ-17, Hasbrouck Heights

ESSEX:

The Able Baker: 187 Maplewood Ave., Maplewood

Coffee Mill Roasters: 41 Main St., Millburn

Red Eye. Cafe: 94 Walnut St., Montclair

HUDSON:

Bwe Cafe, 1002 Washington St., Hoboken

Lackawanna Coffee, 295 Grove St., Jersey City

Modcup Coffee: 479 Palisade Ave., Jersey City

What’s your drink of choice when you come to HARDYS? We’re here from 8am-6pm today, treat your taste buds to something new! #hardyscoffeebar Posted by Hardy's Coffee Bar on Thursday, July 29, 2021

HUNTERDON:

Hardy’s Coffee Bar: 31 Bloomfield Ave., Flemington

Factory Fuel Coffee House: 2 Stangl Rd., Flemington

Lambertville Trading Company: 43 Bridge St., Lambertville

Nothing brightens this weather like a chai latte! Come on in, we are open until 5☕️ Posted by SmartWorld Coffee Morristown on Thursday, August 19, 2021

MORRIS:

SmartWorld Coffee: 74 South St., Morristown

Swiss Chalet Bakery: 159 South St., Morristown

Boonton Coffee Co.: 516 Main St., Boonton

PASSAIC:

Boathouse Cafe: 350 Passaic Ave., Passaic,

Cafe Bubamara: 263 Parker Ave., Clifton

The Fine Grind: 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls

Bean saw a leaf or two fall so we decided to welcome fall! Pumpkin Chai is in stock! A delicious blend of spicy chai and pumpkin to get your day started! 🎃 Posted by The Daily Bean on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

SUSSEX:

The Daily Bean: 516 Route 515, Vernon Township

Cafe Pierrot: 19 Sparta Ave., Sparta

Cloveberry: 21 Main St., Sparta

UNION:

Bovella's Bakery Cafe: 1085 Route 22 East, Mountainside

Track 5 Coffee: 5 Eastman St., Cranford

Van Gogh's Ear: 1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union

Our Baristas are hard at work with upcoming training seminars. #latteart #cappucinno #coffee Phone... Posted by Greene's Beans Cafe on Thursday, August 19, 2021

WARREN:

Greene’s Beans Cafe: 313 High St., Hackettstown

Manhattan Bagel: 500 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg

Gourmet Gallery: 31 Main St., Blairstown

