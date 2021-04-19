Most Popular Brunch Spots In Warren County

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?
Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Warren County to choose from.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.
Belvidere Diner, 475 Rt. 46, Belvidere
Thisilldous Eatery, 320 Front St., Belvidere
Main St. Cafe, 103 Main St., Hackettstown
Enjoy Creperie, 113 Main St., Hackettstown
Stella G’s, 186 Main St., Hackettstown
Allamuchy General Store Cafe, 2 Johnsonburg Rd., Allamuchy
Key City Diner, 985 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg
Aliyah’s Family Restaurant, 473 S. Main St., Phillipsburg
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.