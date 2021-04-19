Most Popular Brunch Spots In Warren County

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Warren County to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Belvidere Diner, 475 Rt. 46, Belvidere

Thisilldous Eatery, 320 Front St., Belvidere

Wake up, get out of bed, drag a comb across your head. Find your way to Thisilldous this weekend. Potato Pancakes are in... Posted by Thisilldous Eatery on Friday, April 16, 2021

Main St. Cafe, 103 Main St., Hackettstown

Enjoy Creperie, 113 Main St., Hackettstown

Stella G’s, 186 Main St., Hackettstown

This is what our new classic buttermilk waffle topped with warm strawberry compote and fresh whipped cream looks like. Enjoy! Posted by Stella G's on Friday, March 26, 2021

Allamuchy General Store Cafe, 2 Johnsonburg Rd., Allamuchy

Key City Diner, 985 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg

Perfect way to start your day!! Our Nutella and banana waffle Posted by Key City Diner on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Aliyah’s Family Restaurant, 473 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

Egg white sandwich with spinach and our special green sauce. #Breakfast #Food Posted by Aliyah’s Family Restaurant on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

