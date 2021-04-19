Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Most Popular Brunch Spots In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Belvidere Diner, 475 Rt. 46, Belvidere
Belvidere Diner, 475 Rt. 46, Belvidere Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Warren County to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Belvidere Diner, 475 Rt. 46, Belvidere

Thisilldous Eatery, 320 Front St., Belvidere

Main St. Cafe, 103 Main St., Hackettstown

Enjoy Creperie, 113 Main St., Hackettstown

Stella G’s, 186 Main St., Hackettstown

Allamuchy General Store Cafe, 2 Johnsonburg Rd., Allamuchy

Key City Diner, 985 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg

Aliyah’s Family Restaurant, 473 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

