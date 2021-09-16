Gourmet Specialty Food Shop And Dine-In Restaurant Opens In Hunterdon County [Look Inside]

A new gourmet food shop and dine-in restaurant has hit the Hunterdon County culinary scene.

Thomson’s Specialty Foods opened its doors Tuesday at 1 Old Hwy. 22 in Clinton.

The eatery overlooks the Raritan River and serves sustainably-sourced snacks and gourmet meals like crab cakes, lobster rolls, fish tacos and fried chicken sliders.

Menu items and packaging are crafted with eco-friendliness and sustainability in mind. Many products are sourced from local farms and fisheries, the shop’s website says.

“Thomson’s is so excited to serve Clinton and the surrounding communities with a variety of seafood dishes, chicken, salads, and much more,” owner Amy Riotto of Washington and chef/co-owner Tristan Tevrow of South Orange told Daily Voice. “We will be providing deli-style ordering with indoor and outdoor areas for you to enjoy your meals.”

For customers in a hurry, the shop also offers prepares gourmet meals that are ready to cook and eat at home.

“Understanding today's busy lifestyle enables us to provide a unique selection of takeout and ready-to-cook meals to go,” the owners said.

For now, Thomson’s Specialty Foods is open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow the restaurant’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Thomson’s Specialty Foods, 1 Old Hwy. 22, Clinton, NJ 08809

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.