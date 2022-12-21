‘Dire Situation:’ Warren County Community Supports Elderly Couple Desperate To Dig New Well

The Warren County community is coming together during the holiday season to support a beloved couple in desperate need of a new well after years of ongoing medical and financial issues from a head-on crash.

Longtime Warren County residents Walter and Brenda Kuntz were in a head-on car accident about 15 years ago that caused them to suffer from life-changing injuries and left them unable to work full-time, according to a GoFundMe launched by their children.

Walter Kuntz was “forced to retire early” due to the extent of his injuries and has been in and out of the hospital ever since, the campaign says.

While Brenda was eventually able to return part-time to work, she lost her job shortly before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the couple continued to experience financial difficulties that were made worse when their well dried up from a drought.

“Like a lot of us they've been struggling financially ever since,” reads the campaign. “I’d also like to mention that our father has significant health issues and has been in and out of the hospital for several years. It's been a very stressful and scary time for all of us.”

More than $1,700 has been raised on the campaign to help dig the beloved couple a new well and relieve some of their financial stress.

“They are in a very stressful and dire situation,” the fundraiser says. “They struggle to pay most of their bills, let alone a new well. This is why my sister and I are asking for your help…Even small amounts help. We know it's tough for many, so when we say thank you in advance, know that we mean it from the bottom of our hearts! Thank you!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Walter and Brenda Dig A New Well’ on GoFundMe.

