Know Anything? Video Shows Burglars Using Sledgehammer To Bust Into Rt. 31 Convenience Store

The burglary occurred at US Fuel at 1707 Route 31 in Clinton Township around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, August 28, police said.

Surveillance video shows the pair using a sledgehammer to break the front glass door before heading behind the counter and filling bags with their proceeds, which police say include a “large quantity” of assorted cigarette cartons and about $100 in cash.

Scroll down to view the full video clip:

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online to www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

