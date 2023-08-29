Overcast 69°

Know Anything? Video Shows Burglars Using Sledgehammer To Bust Into Rt. 31 Convenience Store

Police in Hunterdon County are seeking clues after two burglars used a sledgehammer to bust through the glass doors of a Rt. 31 convenience store, fleeing with cash and several cartons of cigarettes.
Valerie Musson
The burglary occurred at US Fuel at 1707 Route 31 in Clinton Township around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, August 28, police said.

Surveillance video shows the pair using a sledgehammer to break the front glass door before heading behind the counter and filling bags with their proceeds, which police say include a “large quantity” of assorted cigarette cartons and about $100 in cash.

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online to www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

