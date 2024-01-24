Illegal Firearms, Magazines Found In Response To Domestic Incident In Blairstown: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Blairstown police responded to a domestic violence incident at 99 Mohican Road, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said. William Pollard was charged with domestic violence and a temporary restraining order was issued, Pfeiffer said.

To comply with the restraining order, police removed numerous weapons from Pollard's residence including illegal firearms, jigs for modifying firearms, extended magazines and silencers, Pfeiffer said.

A search warrant was issued to further search Pollard's residence and police found numerous unlawful weapons, and tools for modifying weapons, including machine guns without serial numbers and ghost guns, Pfeiffer said. During the investigation, Pollard asked a neighbor to remove firearms from the residence, Pfeiffer said.

Pollard was charged with seven counts of possession of an automatic weapon, four counts of possession of a machine gun, and nine counts of manufacturing a firearm, among numerous other weapons offenses. He was also charged with hindering prosecution, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats,

Pollard was sent to the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing, Pfeiffer said.

