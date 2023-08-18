Hackettstown Rite Aid Slated For Permanent Closure

The Mountain Avenue location’s last day open will be Wednesday, August 30.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible.”

The closest Rite Aid pharmacies are located on Route 57 West in Washington, Upper Sarepta Road in Belvidere, Route 94 in Belvidere, and Spring Street in Newton.

Rite Aid, 203 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.