Hackettstown Mom, Dedicated Social Worker Jennifer Gatzke Dies, 47

Jennifer was raised in Stanhope before moving to Hackettstown, where she has lived since 2001, her obituary says.

Jennifer was a dedicated Clinical Social worker for the New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Service (DYFS) in Newton and lived her live to help others, says her memorial.

She spent her free time lounging on Jersey Shore beaches, bringing out her inner fashionista through her fabulous outfits, and crusing around in her stylish BMW convertible.

Jennifer’s surviving family members include her loving daughter, Theresa Trebour and her husband, Jack; her grandchildren, Jack and Giavanna Trebour; her mother, Susan Fisher and her husband, Joe; her sister, Barbara Kalmus and her husband, Mitch; her nieces, Alexis and Madison and her nephew Jonathan; and many more.

Jennifer’s celebration of life was held at the William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester on Friday, May 12.

Donations can be made in Jennifer’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Click here to view the full obituary of Jennifer T. Gatzke.

