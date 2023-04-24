Mostly Cloudy 56°

Gunman Who Opened Fire Into Phillipsburg Crowd Had Over 300 Oxycodone Pills: Prosecutor

The 18-year-old man arrested earlier this month for firing at least six shots into a Phillipsburg crowd was found with more than 300 Oxycodone pills in his SUV, according to authorities who’ve added drug offenses to his list of charges.

Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Jeffrey S. Carthens of Summit Avenue in Phillipsburg was seen firing “at least six rounds into a crowd” with a "ghost gun" near Fisher and Kneedler Avenues from a black Nissan Murano SUV registered under his name on Monday, April 10, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation led to a search of Carthens’ Nissan Murano, which allegedly turned up a plastic bag in the center console with 329 blue pills of suspected Oxycodone.

Carthens was initially charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon (high-capacity magazine), and second-degree prohibited weapon (ghost gun), Daily Voice reported.

He now faces additional charges of possession and possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, Pfeiffer said.

Carthens was being held in the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

