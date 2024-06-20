Former Flemington Councilman Pleads Guilty To Distributing Cocaine: Prosecutor

Malik Johnston a.k.a. Pippin Folk has faced numerous legal problems over the past year. In April, Johnston, 47, was indicted for theft for stealing $1,000 from the club's bank account at a branch in Bridgewater, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

At the time of the transaction, Johnston was a former officer of the club and did not have permission to make the cash withdrawal and keep the funds, Robeson said. As part of the plea agreement, Johnson agreed to pay restitution to the Flemington Democratic Club, Robeson said.

Johnston was originally arrested last October while he was still serving on the town council. He rejected calls for his resignation but did not run for re-election. He was first elected in 2020.

In Feb. 2023, Johnston was arrested for selling meth and cocaine to an undercover officer numerous times in Raritan Township, Robeson said.

Johnston will be sentenced in August, Robeson said.

