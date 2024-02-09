First Responders Rally For Hunterdon County Police Officer Diagnosed With ALS

Peter Serrone, 49, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, (ALS) in Dec. 2023, following a longtime career as a first responder, serving as a volunteer firefighter, EMT and police officer, first in Raritan Township and later Readington Township, where he achieved a rank the corporal.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Serrone and his family with costs related to ALS. As of Friday, Feb. 9, more than $20,000 has been raised.

When not serving as a police officer, Serrone volunteered with the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, beginning at 16, and also drove a school bus for the Hunterdon Central School District. Serrone also assisted at the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home and was head of security for Johanna Foods, all while being married to his high school sweetheart Nancy, and father to two daughters, Maeghan and Emile.

"Pete worked tirelessly to provide for his family....[and] always put his family first," David Carson, who organized the fundraiser, said. "He is an amazing father who rarely missed his daughters’ school events and cheerleading competitions, even while working two or three jobs. He and Nancy have also enjoyed their RV, camping, and beach trips with friends for many years."

Carson said the Serrones are focused on keeping a positive mindset while he begins with his battle with ALS. To view the fundraiser, click here.

