Family Reunion Knife Assault: Hunterdon County Prosecutor Seeks 2 Assailants

At 1:45 p.m., Readington Township police responded to a report of two men, Richard Gonzalez and Ryan Gonzalez, both 32-year-old Staten Island residents, threatening people attending a family reunion on Emmons Road, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said

The Gonzalez's were contacted after an unrelated domestic dispute occurred before the reunion, authorities said. The duo arrived at the residence and assaulted guests with a knife and brandished a handgun, authorities said.

The two fled the scene before the police arrived, authorities said. The victims received medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.

Richard Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, authorities said. Ryan Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

