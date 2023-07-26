Family Of 4 Left To ‘Restart Their Lives’ As Home Below Rt. 46 Tunnel Condemned From Landslide

White Township residents Kelly and Mike, as well as their two daughters, awoke to a fallen tree ripping off their home’s electric meter during the Route 46 landslide on Sunday, July 16, which gave them and their pets enough time to evacuate, according to a GoFundMe launched by Danya Bloch, a friend, the following day.

Flood waters destroyed the family’s home and a vehicle, leaving them to rely on temporary shelter from relatives.

To make matters worse, Bloch says that despite the home being condemned, Kelly and Mike’s insurance won’t cover natural disasters — and federal funding will only be successful if Warren County claims $16 million in damages. Even afterward, the federal funding has to undergo the approval process.

Photos of the home show the basement piled high with floodwaters, mud, and debris from the havoc-wreaking landslide.

A drone photo shows that the home, circled in yellow, sat directly below the output of the Route 46 tunnel that collapsed.

“I am trying to help my good friends restart their lives,” writes Bloch.

“[Kelly and Mike] have lost so many possessions and important documents. While this is devastating, we all feel thankful nobody was hurt, or worse.”

More than $7,000 had been raised by nearly 100 donors as of Wednesday, July 26.

Meanwhile, those with property damage as a result of the landslide are encouraged to fill out a Public Damage Report through the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management website.

“Any help is appreciated as they restart their lives,” writes Bloch. “They really appreciate this support more than you can imagine!”

