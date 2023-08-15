Ex-Phillipsburg Elementary School Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student: Prosecutor

Kenneth Lutz, now 52, abused the child in 1998 and 1999, while the victim was ages 12 and 13, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Lutz, who was in his early 20s at the time, drove the child to school daily, said Pfeiffer, who declined to note where the alleged assaults occurred.

The former teacher was charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault by contact.

Lutz worked at Lopatcong Township Elementary School; Merriam Avenue Elementary School in Newton; and Beloved Community Charter School in Jersey City. He also worked as a teacher at various schools in Florida.

