Employment Opportunities Available At Phillipsburg Job Fair

Get your resume ready — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is holding a job fair at the Phillipsburg EnVision Center this Saturday.

The fair, scheduled for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., features a number of companies in need of employees. Representatives from several local businesses will also be on site to provide information about training and other support services.

The fair will host representatives from:

Paramount Staffing

Elwood Staffing

The Arc of Warren County

Romark Logistics

The following employers will also offer job training information at the fair:

Phillipsburg EnVision Center

Phillipsburg Housing Authority

Warren County Community College

NORWESCAP

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Job fair attendees can also get advice regarding financial planning, childcare assistance and more.

All attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Email Barbara Gruson at Barbara.gruson@hud.gov for more information and follow the Phillipsburg EnVision Center on Facebook for updates.

