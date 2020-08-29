Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Employment Opportunities Available At Phillipsburg Job Fair

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg EnVision Center (535 Fisher Ave.)
Phillipsburg EnVision Center (535 Fisher Ave.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Get your resume ready — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is holding a job fair at the Phillipsburg EnVision Center this Saturday.

The fair, scheduled for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., features a number of companies in need of employees. Representatives from several local businesses will also be on site to provide information about training and other support services.

The fair will host representatives from:

  • Paramount Staffing
  • Elwood Staffing
  • The Arc of Warren County
  • Romark Logistics

The following employers will also offer job training information at the fair:

  • Phillipsburg EnVision Center
  • Phillipsburg Housing Authority
  • Warren County Community College
  • NORWESCAP
  • U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Job fair attendees can also get advice regarding financial planning, childcare assistance and more.

All attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Email Barbara Gruson at Barbara.gruson@hud.gov for more information and follow the Phillipsburg EnVision Center on Facebook for updates.

