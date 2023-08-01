E-Bike Rider, 31, Seriously Hurt In Warren County Crash: State Police

Adam Choudhry, of Blairstown, was riding an Aventon E-Bike on the right shoulder of County Route 519 in White Township ahead of a Hyundai when the Aventon turned left in front of the Hyundai near milepost 38.5 around 1:15 p.m., NJSP SFC Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The left of the Aventon struck the front right of the Hyundai, causing it to overturn and eject Choudry, who suffered serious injuries, Curry added.

The road was shut down for about two hours, causing moderate traffic congestion following the crash, which remains under investigation.

