DWI: Warren County Man Crashes Into Ambulance At Rt. 46 Intersection, Police Say

The crash occurred in Hackettstown on Tuesday, May 23 around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 46 and Route 604.

Brett Gray, 30, of Independence Township, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Kia heading westbound on Route 46 when he made a right turn onto Route 604 northbound and hit a Long Valley First Aid Squad ambulance that was stopped at the traffic light on Route 604 southbound, police said.

Gray refused medical treatment for a minor injury. The driver and front seat passenger in the ambulance were unharmed.

During an investigation, police determined that Gray was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to observe traffic lanes. He was then released pending a court appearance.

The Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

