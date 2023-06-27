Driver Freed With Hydraulics, Hospitalized After Crash With Garbage Truck In Hunterdon County

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the Sonic Drive-In in Raritan Township shortly after 11:45 a.m., the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

Crews arrived and found the driver of the car trapped inside “due to heavy driver's side damage,” prompting the need for an extrication using Holmatro hydraulic rescue tools.

The driver was freed and loaded into the ambulance within 10 minutes of the crews’ on-scene arrival before being taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment, the FRFARS said.

The Raritan Township Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

The roadway was cleared in about 40 minutes. The crash was investigated by Raritan Township Police.

