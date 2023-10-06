Overcast 72°

Dashcam Footage Shows Near Police Car Crash With 20-Year-Old Who Ran Stop Sign In Hackettstown

Authorities in New Jersey have released footage of a car running a stop sign that nearly caused a police car crash and reminding drivers to obey the rules of the road. Photo Credit: Hackettstown PD
Jon Craig
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5:17 p.m., a Hackettstown police officer was traveling west on Franklin Street when a Subaru, driven by the 20-year-old male from Allamuchy Township, traveling north on Sharp Street ran the stop sign nearly causing a crash with the police officer’s vehicle, police said.

The officer then stopped the vehicle and issued the 20-year-old driver a summons for careless driving, Hackettstown police said.

"This could have resulted in a serious crash where the driver, front seat passenger, and officer were injured," police said on Facebook. "We want to remind motorists to always pay attention while driving and to stop at stop signs."

