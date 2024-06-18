A Few Clouds 91°

Crash Closes Route 31 In Clinton Township

A serious crash closed all lanes of Route 31 in Clinton Township on Tuesday afternoon, June 18.

Clinton Fire Department (South Branch ambulance.)

Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site says it happened at West Main Street.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes were closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

