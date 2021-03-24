Warren County Walmart Launches Online Pickup, Delivery Service

One Warren County Walmart is optimizing customer convenience with new online ordering, pickup and delivery options.

The Hackettstown store on Route 57 launched the new services March 23, according to a Facebook post from its business page.

“Check grocery shopping off your to-do list right from your couch!” reads another recent post. “Just choose a pickup time or Next Day delivery in the Walmart app and our associates will load it into the trunk of your car for you!”

Unlike some other grocery delivery and pickup services, customers can rest assured that item prices remain consistent with those in stores and won't be marked up.

SNAP EBT can also be used when paying for Walmart pickup and delivery orders.

Click here for the full list of New Jersey Walmart stores offering delivery.

