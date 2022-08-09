Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
Business

Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged.

Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Tuttle was identified as a suspect after Walmart contacted local police with evidence of large amounts of cash going missing on various dates.

Tuttle was charged with second-degree theft by Mansfield Township Police on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and released on pre-trial monitoring pending a future court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.