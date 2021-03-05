'Simply The Best:' Beloved Hackettstown Deli Permanently Shutters After Nearly Four Decades

The owner of a popular Hackettstown deli has permanently closed up shop and announced his retirement after nearly four decades in business.

The Grove Gourmet Deli on Willow Grove Street is officially closed, the owner said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“After 37 years of serving this wonderful community I decided to retire,” the post reads.

“My hope was that The Grove would continue long after I left but unfortunately that did not come to fruition. I want to thank everyone for all the support over the years."

The delicatessen was known for its heaping specialty subs, burgers, breakfast sandwiches and more.

“I have met so many wonderful people that I consider family," the post concludes. "I wish everyone much success and happiness. I’m sure we will meet up again.”

Longtime fans of the The Grove flocked to the post to express their bittersweet yet heartfelt sentiments — even the deli's self-proclaimed first customer ever.

“I had the extreme honor of being your very first customer way back when,” reads a comment from Jimmy R. “I and my family want to thank you for all the years you have given to our community. You are 'simply the best.'”

