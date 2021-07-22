Contact Us
Shammy Shine Car Wash Opens In Phillipsburg

Valerie Musson
A new Shammy Shine Car Wash location has opened its doors on Roseberry Street in Phillipsburg.
Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce via Facebook

A new Shammy Shine Car Wash location has opened its doors in Phillipsburg.

Now open at 415 Roseberry St., the business marks the brand’s 16th location.

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Todd Tersigni and Council President Frank McVey, as well as members of the building’s construction team and the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The car wash’s grand opening specials will begin on July 26, the business’s Facebook page said.

Shammy Shine Car Wash, 415 Roseberry St., Phillipsburg

