Shammy Shine Car Wash Opens In Phillipsburg

A new Shammy Shine Car Wash location has opened its doors in Phillipsburg.

Now open at 415 Roseberry St., the business marks the brand’s 16th location.

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Todd Tersigni and Council President Frank McVey, as well as members of the building’s construction team and the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The car wash’s grand opening specials will begin on July 26, the business’s Facebook page said.

Today we celebrated the opening of our 16th wash at 415 Roseberry St. in Phillipsburg. We were please to have Mayor Todd... Posted by Shammy Shine Car Washes on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Shammy Shine Car Wash, 415 Roseberry St., Phillipsburg

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.