Popular Hunterdon County Health Food Restaurant Abruptly Shutters

Valerie Musson
Clean Plate Kitchen (49 Main St., Clinton) abruptly closed due to changes in the industry and hopes to rebrand as a meal delivery service called Feel Good Food At Home, the restaurant's Facebook page said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular health food restaurant has abruptly closed its doors after eight years in Hunterdon County.

The Clean Plate Kitchen on Main Street in Clinton made the announcement Oct. 29 on its Facebook page, citing changes in the industry.

The eatery had developed a reputation for its locally sourced and allergen friendly “feel good foods.”

“We have made the difficult decision to close the restaurant,” reads the post.

“The environment, trends, industry, and our family have grown and changed much during this time.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s owners are shifting their focus to prioritize Feel Good Food At Home, a home delivery meal subscription service.

“It seems natural that our business is evolving with us,” the restaurant’s Facebook post says. “We are expanding Feel Good Food at Home and rebranding to create a focused effort on our prepared meal service.”

“We are working on a new location and creative ideas to bring Feel Good Food to your doorstep or for intimate pop-up events and cooking classes.”

The owners extend gratitude to their longtime customers and encourage them to stay tuned for exciting developments.

“Thank you again for your love and continued support as we make this difficult and exciting transition to put our family first and rehab our spirits and love of food and the industry,” the post concludes.

“Times are changing and so are we. We are truly excited about this next venture. Stay tuned for more exciting changes and developments.”

Follow Feel Good Food at Home on Facebook for the latest updates. 

