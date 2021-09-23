Contact Us
Popular Hunterdon County Chicken Restaurant Abruptly Shutters, Halts Plans For NJ Expansion

Valerie Musson
Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens Photo Credit: Tejano.Foodie Instagram

Popular poultry restaurant ‘Slim Chickens’ abruptly closed its first New Jersey store in Hunterdon County and has halted its plans for further expansion into the state.

First opened in Arkansas in 2003, Slim Chickens is known for its savory buttermilk fried chicken tenders that can be smothered in one of a dozen sauce flavors.

Flemington franchise owners Paul and Jay Patel — aka, Jersey Boys LLC — opened the first New Jersey store next to Chimney Rock Inn on Route 31 in Flemington Jan. 11.

But as of Monday, Sept. 20, the restaurant had been permanently closed.

“The decision to close a location is always very hard,” a Slim Chickens representative told Daily Voice.

“Unfortunately, our franchise-owned Flemington Slim Chickens location has reached that decision.”

Meanwhile, the brand’s plan to open 14 more stores in New Jersey is also on hold, the representative said.

“We want to thank all of our Slim Chickens fans in Flemington for their support. We hope to bring the brand back to New Jersey soon.”

