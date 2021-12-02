Popular Hunterdon County Bistro Sets Closing Date

A popular Italian bistro that has been serving the Hunterdon County community for more than five years will soon close its doors for good.

Carlucci’s Bistro on Route 22 East in Whitehouse Station made the announcement in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.

“Carlucci’s Bistro will be closing our doors the end of December,” the post begins, describing some of the restaurant’s backstory.

Owners Tommy and Jenn originally opened Tommy D’s Pizza in Whitehouse Station in 2008 before moving to the 1,500-square-foot, 45-seat Carlucci’s location in November 2016.

“It worked well for us until 2020,” the post continues. “Everything around us is changing and it’s harder than ever to operate a true small business.”

However, it’s not the end for Carlucci’s — the owners say they may try to “regroup and rebuild” in four or five months.

“We have plans to move forward in Whitehouse Station with a much bigger location with a lot more to offer, but to date nothing is finalized,” the restaurant’s post said.

Meanwhile, Carlucci’s lovers can still get their favorites at Lebanon Plaza Deli and The Gladstone Market.

“If it’s in God’s plan for us, we’ll see you in the Spring 2022,” reads the Facebook post.

