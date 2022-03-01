Contact Us
Business

Popular Family-Run Restaurant Abruptly Shutters After More Than 4 Decades In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Tony’s Luncheonette and Catering on Route 57 in Hackettstown is closed after 43 years in business.
Tony’s Luncheonette and Catering on Route 57 in Hackettstown is closed after 43 years in business. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular family-run restaurant has closed its doors after more than four decades in Warren County.

Tony’s Luncheonette and Catering on Route 57 in Hackettstown made the announcement on its Facebook page New Year’s Day.

“After 43 years in business we announce our retirement,” reads the post.

Dec. 31 was the last day open for the deli-style eatery, which had become well-known for its breakfast and lunch specialties like Italian hotdogs, breakfast platters, cheesesteaks, burgers and more.

“We thank our wonderful customers, most who became family to us for their business all of these years,” says the post.

“We look forward to the next chapter of our lives and our journey ahead!”

