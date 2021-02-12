Police Seek ID For Woman Caught On Video Brazenly Stealing Tip Jar From Hackettstown Bagel Shop

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who was caught on video Thursday stealing a tip jar from a bagel shop in Hackettstown.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage brazenly stealing the jar off the front counter at Hot Bagels Abroad on Mountain Avenue just after 11:40 a.m., Hackettstown Police said.

Scroll down to view the full 11-second clip.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3302 or 908-852-3300.

